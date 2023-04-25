The burglary happened at Ripon Rugby Club on Mallorie Park Drive between 1am and 1.45am on March 11 and involved a glass door being smashed and a large amount of alcohol stolen.

North Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as officers believe that they could have information that could help with the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images following a burglary at Ripon Rugby Club in March

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Elliott Chamberlin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044072 when passing on any information.