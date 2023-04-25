News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at the 12 neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the cheapest homes

House prices in Harrogate: These are the 12 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher nowadays.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the Harrogate district, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across the Harrogate district? We reveal the 12 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property...

The average price paid for a property in Ripon South and East in the year to September 2022 is £226,000

1. Ripon South and East

The average price paid for a property in Ripon South and East in the year to September 2022 is £226,000 Photo: Google

The average price paid for a property in Saltergate in the year to September 2022 is £229,500

2. Saltergate

The average price paid for a property in Saltergate in the year to September 2022 is £229,500 Photo: Google

The average price paid for a property in Harrogate East in the year to September 2022 is £230,000

3. Harrogate East

The average price paid for a property in Harrogate East in the year to September 2022 is £230,000 Photo: Google

The average price paid for a property in Starbeck in the year to September 2022 is £250,000

4. Starbeck

The average price paid for a property in Starbeck in the year to September 2022 is £250,000 Photo: Google

