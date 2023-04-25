Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher nowadays.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the Harrogate district, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across the Harrogate district? We reveal the 12 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property...

1 . Ripon South and East The average price paid for a property in Ripon South and East in the year to September 2022 is £226,000

2 . Saltergate The average price paid for a property in Saltergate in the year to September 2022 is £229,500

3 . Harrogate East The average price paid for a property in Harrogate East in the year to September 2022 is £230,000

4 . Starbeck The average price paid for a property in Starbeck in the year to September 2022 is £250,000