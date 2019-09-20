These are the changes to bus times in Harrogate during the UCI cycling championships

For the first time ever, Harrogate Bus Station will be open for business 24 hours.

The bus station in Harrogate town centre will be open all day and night to help passengers throughout the UCI Road World Championships.

There will also be information available at a bus tent in the Fan Zone. Alex Hornby, chief executive of The Harrogate Bus Company, said there would be a significant increase in bus services, as well as some diversions, to cope with one of the world’s biggest sporting occasions.

He said: “We know how important it is that Harrogate puts on a great show during the UCI cycling events and after parties, and we are here to make sure our regular customers, local residents and the thousands of visitors can get about as effectively as possible without the inconvenience of using the car.

“With the 36 to and from Leeds running every 10 minutes as usual, and a few unavoidable changes to our routes around town, all our team are well prepared and embracing this amazing once-in-a-lifetime occasion. We look forward to playing our usual integral role in our home town and welcoming everyone on board to enable the town to truly prosper throughout this historic event.”

Timetable changes for UCI Road World Championships:

- The 36: (Harrogate - Leeds)

Buses will run up to every 10 minutes using the normal timetables throughout the event.

Between 21 and 29 September, buses between 9am and 8pm won’t be able to get to stops on Leeds Road between Oatlands Corner and the Prince of Wales Roundabout. At all other times, we will serve all the usual stops.

- The 36: (Harrogate - Ripon)

Buses are up to every 20 minutes as normal on six of the nine event days.

On the other three days - 21, 24, 25 September - some buses in the middle of the day will not run between Harrogate and Ripon.

On 23 and 24 September Ripon Bus Station is closed so buses are using a temporary stop on Somerset Row.

- The 1: (Harrogate - Starbeck - Knaresborough)

Buses are up to every seven minutes and using the normal timetables on all days except Saturday 21 September.

On 21 September buses will use the normal times before 10am and after 5pm. Between these times there will be a bus every seven minutes between Harrogate and Forest Lane Head in Starbeck, with a bus every 30 minutes to/from Aspin in Knaresborough.

- The 7: (Harrogate - Wetherby - Leeds)

Buses will run every 30 minutes and using the normal timetables on all days except Saturday 21 September.

On 21 September, buses will use the normal times before 9.30am and after 5.15pm. Between these times there will be a bus every 30 minutes between Harrogate and the roundabout at the Kestrel Pub. Buses will also be every hour between Leeds and Wetherby.

- 2a/2b: (Harrogate - Bilton and New Park)

No changes. Buses are using the normal times and will serve the usual stops throughout the event.

- 3: (Harrogate - Jennyfield)

On 22 and 23 September buses are running as normal. On 21 and between 24 and 29 September many journeys are running as normal, but there will be times through the middle of the day when buses cannot run.

- 6: (Harrogate - Pannal Ash)

Between 21 and 29 September buses will run every hour on a new route to the usual loop around Harlow Avenue, Pannal Ash Road and the southern part of Beckwith Road. This means buses won’t be able to get to stops on Cold Bath Road or Otley Road due to road closures.

- 8: (Harrogate - Knaresborough - Wetherby)

Buses are running as normal except 21 and 27 Sep when this bus will not run.

- 21: (Knaresborough - Boroughbridge)

Buses are running as normal except 21 Sep when this bus will not run.

- 22: (Knaresborough - Ripon - Boroughbridge - York)

Buses are running as normal except 21 September when this bus won’t serve Knaresborough or the section of route via the villages between Knaresborough and Ripon. On 27 September the 3.15pm bus from Knaresborough to Ripon, the 4.02 pm bus from Ripon to York and the 4.15pm bus from Ripon to Knaresborough won’t be able to run. On 23 and 24 September, Ripon Bus Station is closed to us, so we’ll be using a temporary stop on Somerset Row.

- 24: (To Pateley Bridge)

On 21 September buses won’t be running. On 22, 23 and 29 September buses will be running as normal. Between 24 and 28 September many journeys are running as normal but there will be times through the middle of the day when buses cannot run.

School and college buses

A bus company spokesperson said that any changes to timetables had already been communicated through the schools, and to students where possible.

Timetables for any buses that are changing during the event are available on www.yorkshire2019travel.com or from Harrogate Bus Station.

For more information from the Harrogate Bus Company on services throughout the UCI Road World Championships go to: www.harrogatebus.co.uk

Connexions announces changes to its town services

The Connexions Bus Company has issued advice on the changes to its services throughout the UCI Road World Championships.

In a statement on its website, the company lists a number of changes to six of its Harrogate services.

“Please accept our apologies throughout this time but we have tried our best to look at all options to ensure buses can serve everyone throughout this time, however please expect delays,” it reads.

- 412: (Wetherby - York) Will not operate on Saturday September 21. The 3.20pm from Wetherby and 4.20pm from York will not operate on Friday, September 27.

- X1: (Harrogate -Knaresborough) While Knaresborough is closed on Saturday, September 21 the service will divert via Forest Lane Head, Calcutt & Windsor Drive to Aspin Estate before looping around Aspin. No service to Bond End, Knaresborough High Street or St James’ Retail Park while roads are closed.

On Friday September 27 between 10 am and 12 noon the Empress Roundabout will be closed so all inbound services will be stopped.

- X6a: (Harrogate - Pannal Ash/Beckwith Knowle) No operations on Monday 23, Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th September. Will operate to and from Pannal Ash/Beckwith Knowle via Otley only on Tuesday 24th and Friday 27th September.

- X12: (Harrogate - Duchy Road) Will not operate throughout the week of Monday September 23 to Friday, September 27.

- X70: (Harrogate -Wetherby) Will terminate at Follifoot from 10.20am on Saturday, September 21 while roads around Wetherby are closed. No services between 10am and 12 noon on Friday, September 27.

- X52: (Harrogate - Otley - Ilkley) Diversions in place via Hookstone Road between Monday, 23 and Friday 27, September. No service to Leeds Road from Harrogate to Appleyards/M&S Food Hall throughout this time.