This is every road closure in Harrogate, Ripon and the district during the UCI cycling championships

How will road closures during the UCI Road World Championships affect you? We take a look at all the travel information you need to know...

These are the changes to bus times in Harrogate during the UCI cycling championships

WHAT THE COLOUR CODING MEANS FOR ROAD CLOSURES:

- Amber: The race route is closed to traffic and pedestrians but designated route crossings and access points are open to the public.

- Red: All of the race route and designated route crossings and access points are closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Outside of red and amber times the roads are open to both traffic and pedestrians.

HARROGATE CIRCUIT

Closures will generally be in place from around two hours before the first rider is due, with vehicle crossing points at selected locations open until about 30 minutes before the first rider arrives.

Harrogate finish

The immediate finish area in Harrogate (West Park between Albert Street and Brunswick Place) will be closed to all traffic from September 18 through to October 1, as this is where the finish arch and other race infrastructure is in place.

Organisers Yorkshire 2019 say no other roads should be closed overnight, except in start locations the night before a race.

West Park from Brunswick Place to the Prince of Wales Roundabout will be closed from September 18 to October 1.

West Park and Parliament Street will be kept open from Albert Street to Crescent Road for as long as possible each day.

Day 1 - September 21:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 7am to 8.30am (amber); 8.30am to 11am (red); 11am to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 5.30pm (red); 5.30pm to 6.30pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 7am to 8.30am (amber); 8.30am to 11am (red); 11am to 12pm (amber).

Day 2 - September 22:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 10.30am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4.40pm (red); 4.40pm to 5.40pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 7am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4.40pm (red); 4.40pm to 5.40pm (amber).

Day 3 - September 23:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 11.45am (red); 11.45am to 12.30pm (amber); 12.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.40pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 11.45am (red); 11.45am to 12.30pm (amber); 12.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.40pm (amber).

Day 4 - September 24:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8.30am to 10am (amber); 10am to 1pm (red); 1pm to 2.30pm (amber); 2.30pm to 5pm (red); 5pm to 6.15pm (amber).

Day 5 September 25:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8.30am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 12pm (red); 12pm to 1pm (amber); 1pm to 4.15pm (red); 4.15pm to 5.15pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 9am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 12pm (red); 12pm to 1pm (amber).

Day 6 - September 26:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12.45pm to 2pm (amber); 2pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 5pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12.45pm to 2pm (amber); 2pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 5pm (amber).

Day 7 - September 27:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 9am to 10.30am (amber); 10.30am to 12pm (red); 12pm to 1pm, and 3.45pm to 5.15pm (amber); 5.15pm to 7.30pm (red); 7.30pm to 8.30pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 3.45pm to 5.15pm (amber); 5.15pm to 7.30pm (red); 7.30pm to 8.30pm (amber).

Day 8 - September 28:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12pm to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.10pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12pm to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.10pm (amber).

Day 9 - September 29:

- Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 10.30am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 6pm (amber).

- Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road).

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 10.30am to 12pm (amber); 12pm to 4pm (red); 4pm to 6pm (amber).

RIPON

Day 4 - September 24:

- Market place car park, Market Place East, Market Place South, Kirkgate, Duck Hill.

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 12am to 11.59pm (red).

- Market Place West, Fishergate, North Street to Allhallowgate, Old Market Place, Queen Street, Finkle Street, Finkle Close, Moss Arcade,Victoria Grove.

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 6am to 6pm (red).

- Waterskellgate, Skellgarths, Cathedral roundabout,Bondgate Green to High Saint Agnesgate, King Street, Bondgate, Newton Gardens, Quarry Moor Lane, Harrogate Road to Harrogate.

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 8.30am to 9.30am (amber); 9.30am to 12.30pm (red); 12.30pm to 2pm (amber); 2pm to 4.30pm (red); 4.30pm to 5.30pm (amber).

Day 7 - September 27:

- Boroughbridge Road, Bondgate Green, Skellgarths, Waterskellgate, Somerset Row, Skellbank, Mallorie Park Drive, Studley Road, B626527.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 4.10pm to 5.20pm (red).

Day 8 - September 28:

- Palace Road, North Street, Market Place West, Market Place South, Market Place car park, Fishergate, Old Market Place, Queen Street, Westgate, Park Street, Studley Road.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 1.15pm to 2.30pm (red).

- B626528:

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 1.30pm to 1.45pm (red).

- Palace Road, North Street, Market Place East

Closure type: Rolling

Closure times: 12pm to 1.15pm (red).

Day 9 - September 29:

- Market Place South, Kirkgate, Duck Hill,Skellgarths, King Street, Bondgate.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 12pm to 1.15pm (red).

- Quarry Moor Lane, Harrogate Road.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 12.05pm to 1.20pm (red).

NIDDERDALE

Day 6 - September 26:

- Blubberhouses.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 1.40pm to 5pm (red).

Day 7 - September 27:

Glasshouses and Pateley Bridge.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 4.40pm to 5.50pm (red).

- Greenhow Hill summit.

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 4pm to 6.30pm (red).

- Blubberhouses.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 5pm to 6.30pm (red).

Day 8 - September 28:

- Lofthouse Summit.

Closure type: Fixed.

Closure times: 11am to 3pm (red).

- Summerbridge.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 12pm to 1pm (red).

- Pateley Bridge.

Closure type: Rolling.

Closure times: 12.10pm to 1.10pm (red).