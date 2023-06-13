Child airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after collision with car outside primary school in Ripon

News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a road traffic collision which occurred this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened at approximately 8.50am this morning (18 June) outside Fountains Church of England Primary School.

A light blue Hyundai i10 which was heading towards Sawley collided with a six-year-old child.

The child suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to James Cook Hospital for treatment.

A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after a collision with a car outside a school in RiponA child has been airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after a collision with a car outside a school in Ripon
The driver of the Hyundai was spoken to at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquires.

The stretch of road was closed for some time to allow officers to investigate the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone, including motorists with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward.

If you were driving in the area at the time, you are urged to check your dashcam footage in case you captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Steve Wright or email [email protected]

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230107761 when passing on any information.

