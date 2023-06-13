Child airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after collision with car outside primary school in Ripon

The incident happened at approximately 8.50am this morning (18 June) outside Fountains Church of England Primary School.

A light blue Hyundai i10 which was heading towards Sawley collided with a six-year-old child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to James Cook Hospital for treatment.

A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries after a collision with a car outside a school in Ripon

The driver of the Hyundai was spoken to at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquires.

The stretch of road was closed for some time to allow officers to investigate the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone, including motorists with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you were driving in the area at the time, you are urged to check your dashcam footage in case you captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Steve Wright or email [email protected]