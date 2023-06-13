IN PICTURES: Here are 20 fantastic snaps of visitors enjoying Tractor Fest 2023 at Newby Hall in Ripon – including flyover from iconic Spitfire plane
Tractor Fest returned to the grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon at the weekend where thousands enjoyed the popular event in the sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST
The first Tractor Fest took place in 2007 and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country and this year the event even featured a flyover from an iconic Spitfire plane.
The much-loved event attracts over 1600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flocked to Newby Hall in the glorious sunshine.
We take a look at some fantastic pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
