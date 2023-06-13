News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 20 fantastic snaps of visitors enjoying Tractor Fest 2023 at Newby Hall in Ripon – including flyover from iconic Spitfire plane

Tractor Fest returned to the grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon at the weekend where thousands enjoyed the popular event in the sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST

The first Tractor Fest took place in 2007 and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country and this year the event even featured a flyover from an iconic Spitfire plane.

The much-loved event attracts over 1600 exhibits and 12,000 visitors flocked to Newby Hall in the glorious sunshine.

We take a look at some fantastic pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Finn Allinson (aged five), Rebecca Richards (aged 7), Jessica Richards (aged 6) and Leo Allinson (aged 7) with a Caterpillar Tractor

1. TRACTOR FEST 2023

Finn Allinson (aged five), Rebecca Richards (aged 7), Jessica Richards (aged 6) and Leo Allinson (aged 7) with a Caterpillar Tractor Photo: Gerard Binks

The Tractor Fest at Newby Hall attracts more than 1,600 exhibits from all over the country and further afield

2. TRACTOR FEST 2023

The Tractor Fest at Newby Hall attracts more than 1,600 exhibits from all over the country and further afield Photo: Gerard Binks

Henry Williams (aged two) with his grandad Ian Walden enjoying the festival in the sunshine at Newby Hall

3. TRACTOR FEST 2023

Henry Williams (aged two) with his grandad Ian Walden enjoying the festival in the sunshine at Newby Hall Photo: Gerard Binks

The Spitfire plane making an appearance at the event with a special flypast on Sunday afternoon

4. TRACTOR FEST 2023

The Spitfire plane making an appearance at the event with a special flypast on Sunday afternoon Photo: Gerard Binks

