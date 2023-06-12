News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best barbers in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to barbers across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit according to you.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST

Are you looking for a new barber or you just want to know that yours is one of the best?

In no particular order, here are some of the best barbers in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 14 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AT

1. Bespoke Barbers

Located at 14 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AT Photo: Archive

Located at 7 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA

2. Devonshire Gent Barbers

Located at 7 Devonshire Place, Harrogate, HG1 4AA Photo: Archive

Located at 148 Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG2 0JS

3. Valley Barbers

Located at 148 Valley Drive, Harrogate, HG2 0JS Photo: Archive

Located at 6 Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UF

4. City Barber

Located at 6 Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UF Photo: Archive

