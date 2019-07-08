Can you help police following theft from Harrogate car?

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft from a motor vehicle that took place in Harrogate in the early hours of Friday, July 5.

The incident happened on Halton Gill Grove at approximately 3.20am on and involved three young males, dressed in tracksuits, wearing gloves and face masks, going onto a drive and opening a parked vehicle.

Contents were removed from this vehicle and the three males ran off in the direction of the A59 Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jackie Thornborrow, or email jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190121042.