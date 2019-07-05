Harrogate nightspot to reopen after major refurbishment

The Viper Rooms in Harrogate has temporarily closed whilst a huge transformation gets underway.

A total of £380K is being invested in the nightclub on Parliament Street, the biggest refurbishment since it first opened in 2006.

The venue is now operated by Harewood Entertainments, which also runs Moko and Kings Club in the town.

The new-look club will welcome three DJs and three different music styles.

The main dance floor will be classic club dance music and downstairs will be what the venue describes as 'guilty pleasures'.

A re-launch weekend will take place next week, from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14. The formal reopening will be held on Saturday, July 13.