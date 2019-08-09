Attack outside Harrogate bar - 25-year-old man rushed to hospital with head injuries

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police following an attack outside a Harrogate bar that saw a 25-year-old man being rushed to hospital with head and facial injuries.

The incident happened at around 1am on Sunday, August 4, where the man from Wetherby was assaulted by another male.

Officers arrived shortly afterwards, but the suspect had already left the scene. The suspect is described as a slim male in his early 20s.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim sustained head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated and discharged.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about who was involved."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Robyn Tyzak or email robyn.tyzack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting police reference number 12190142348.