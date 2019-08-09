These are the 10 areas of Harrogate with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 253 anti-social behaviour reports in Harrogate. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Cambridge Street There were 15 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Cambridge Street.

2. Haywra Street There were 11 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Haywra Street.

3. Lancaster Park Road There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported on or near Lancaster Park Road.

4. Oxford Street There were 5 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported on or near Oxford Street.

