Police have revealed Harrogate's anti-social behaviour hotspots.

These are the 10 areas of Harrogate with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

The Harrogate streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in June 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 253 anti-social behaviour reports in Harrogate. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 15 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Cambridge Street. Picture: Google.

1. Cambridge Street

There were 11 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Haywra Street. Picture: Google.

2. Haywra Street

There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported on or near Lancaster Park Road. Picture: Google.

3. Lancaster Park Road

There were 5 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported on or near Oxford Street. Picture: Google.

4. Oxford Street

