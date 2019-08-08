Vandals strike Harrogate town centre shop - do you recognise these men on CCTV?

Vandals have struck at a Harrogate town centre shop, and police have issued CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to.

Arrests made after series of terrifying attacks in Harrogate

The incident happened outside GAME on Cambridge Road at around 4.30am on June 16, where the store's window was smashed.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the CCTV images, as they believe they will have information that can help the investigation.

'Save our church gardens' - Plea from Harrogate residents to preserve historic space

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harry Wicks, or email harry.wicks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk .

Harrogate High School unveils spectacular plans to welcome the world for UCI Road World Championships

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.