Harrogate district areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

Yesterday, England reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 117,093 new infections.

The total breaks the previous record of 113,628 set on Christmas Day, and hospital admissions have also seen a rise.

There were 9,546 people in hospital with the disease in England as of 28 December – up 38% from the previous week and the highest total since the beginning of March.

As the government advise people across the country to get their booster to help tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, a total of 32,696,064 people have already had their third dose.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Harrogate with the biggest rise in case rates in the week leading up to December 23.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard & North Stainley This neighbourhood had 833.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 187.4% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Saltergate This neighbourhood had 819.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 158.3% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith This neighbourhood had 853.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 144.1% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Menwith, Beckwithshaw & Denton Moor This neighbourhood had 1218.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 143.3% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales