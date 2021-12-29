Harrogate Town FC donate Christmas gifts to hospital patients

The club’s Community Foundation delivered the items to the Woodlands Children’s Ward and others who are going through a tough time this Christmas.

The foundation collected a selection of colouring books, puzzles and arts and crafts, as well as dozens of brand new children’s toys and over 50 chocolate selection boxes.

The items were received by the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity and were opened by children on Christmas Day.

Iain Service, Community Foundation Manager, said: "Everyone associated with Harrogate Town AFC wants to pass on their gratitude for the ongoing efforts undertaken by all medical and healthcare professionals during this testing and challenging time.

"Our donation to Harrogate Hospital Charity comes from the generosity of players, staff, fans and members of the public who have together provided items that will make a difference to those who are going through a tough time.

"Working closely with the Fundraising team we have selected items, such as toiletries and care products that can be used by parents/guardians and family members when they find themselves at the hospital for a longer time that anticipated.

"Also included are a selection of adult colouring books, puzzles and arts and crafts.

"Dozens of brand new children's toys have been passed on, along with over 50 selection boxes to hopefully put a smile on patients, families and hospital staff.

"These items are just a small token of our appreciation.

"As a football club we always will support local charities and it means an awful lot for us to contribute in this way.

"This donation has been one of five carried out as part of our Christmas Donations.