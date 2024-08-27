Charming pieces of silver, jewellery and watches in upcoming September sale

A Set of Five Elizabeth II Silver Stirrup Cups by Richard Comyns, London, 1970 – Estimate: £1,500-2,500

​Pretty and affordable pieces of antique and 20th century jewellery are set to shine in Tennants Auctioneers’ Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale on September 14, which will offer a host of unusual pieces.

One of the most charming pieces is an Early 20th Century Enamel, Diamond and Ruby Pendant modelled as a bat. With wings outstretched, it measures at just 2.3cm across and carries an estimate of £80-120 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Also with an animal theme is a Novelty Brooch by Alabaster and Wilson, modelled as a lamb before clouds (est: £120-180).

One of the earliest pieces is a Georgian Citrine Rivière Necklace, est: £500-700, plus an unusual Arts and Crafts Enamel Necklace, by William Hair Haseler to a design attributed to Jessie M. King (est: £400-600), and an Art Nouveau Horn and Glass Bead Necklace by Elizabeth Bonté (est: £300-500).

Good 20th century pieces include a Moonstone and Diamond Pendant (est: £200-300), a Demantoid Garnet and Diamond Three Stone Ring, circa 1930 (est: £250-350), and a smart Mid-20th Century Ruby, Diamond and Sapphire Brooch comprising three intertwined hoops (est: £300-500).

Further interesting lots include a Cameo Brooch, with hardstone cameo depicting a bearded gentleman, possibly Socrates (est: £200-300), and an Abstract Pendant on Chain, designed by Henning Koppel for Georg Jensen (est: £200-300).

The sale also offers pocket and wristwatches, including a good 18 Carat Gold Open Faced Quarter Repeater Pocket Watch, retailed by C.L Weidemann of Geneva in 1910 (est: £1,000-1,500), a nine-Carat White and Yellow Gold Rolex ‘Prince Brancard’ made in 1930 (est: £800-1,200), a 1970s Edox Stainless Steel Automatic GMT World Time Display ‘Geoscope 48’ Wristwatch (est: £300-500), and a 1960s Zodiac ‘Hermetic’ Chrome Plated and Steel Chronograph Wristwatch (est: £400-500).

Good modern watches include a Christopher Ward Titanium ‘C60 Trident 1000 Elite Chromometer GMT’ Wristwatch (est: £250-350), and a Tag Heuer 1500 Series Bi-Metal Calendar Centre Seconds Wristwatch (est: £400-600).

One of the earliest lots among the Silver in the sale is a Charles II Provincial Silver Trefid Spoon made by Thomas Mangy of York in 1680 (est: £2,000-3,000).

Mangy was from an extensive family of silversmiths working in York in the 17th century, being at least a third-generation silversmith. He was made Free of the Company of Goldsmiths by Patrimony in 1665.

The top lot of the section, however, is a French and Spanish Silver Dinner Service, comprising ten dinner plates made in 1928 by Durán of Madrid and eight soup plates with eight dishes made circa 1930 in Paris by André Aucoc, est. £12,000-18,000.

A German Silver Tankard, made in Berlin circa 1863 by Sy and Wagner (est: £2,000-3,000) is decorated with cast figures of soldiers in Gothic tracery niches, and was presented to Lieutenant General Louis von Mutius to commemorate 50 years of military service.

Also of note is a private collection of cameo glass scent bottles with engraved glass, attributed to Thomas Webb and Sons of Stourbridge. The collection comprises a blue example with silver mounts by Horton and Allday of Birmingham (est: £300-500), a yellow example with silver mounts by William Thomas Wright and Frederick Davies of London (est: £500-700), and a red example with silver mounts by Sampson Mordan and Co of London (est: £500-700).

Dating from 1928 is a George V Silver Bowl by Omar Ramsden. Made in London, the bowl is offered with an estimate of £1,000-1,500.

From the second half of the 20th century are a good Set of Five Elizabeth II Silver Stirrup Cups by Richard Comyns of London cast as foxes’ masks and with provenance from the Collection of the Late Captain Edward Cazenove (est: £1,500-2,500), and a Set of Six Elizabeth II Silver Goblets by Brian Asquith of Sheffield that were made in 1973 and 1976 (est: £2,000-3,000).