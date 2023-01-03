Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate attended to the fire on the A1(M) southbound between junction 47 and 46 at 8.49pm on Friday (December 30).

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a Vauxhall Corsa alight on the hard shoulder.

North Yorkshire firefighters tackled a car fire on the A1(M) in the Harrogate district on Friday (Credit: Knaresborough Fire Station)

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels but unfortunately the car was destroyed.