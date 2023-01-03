News you can trust since 1836
Car left destroyed following fire on A1(M) in Harrogate district

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a car fire in the Harrogate district on Friday evening.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:33pm

Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate attended to the fire on the A1(M) southbound between junction 47 and 46 at 8.49pm on Friday (December 30).

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a Vauxhall Corsa alight on the hard shoulder.

North Yorkshire firefighters tackled a car fire on the A1(M) in the Harrogate district on Friday (Credit: Knaresborough Fire Station)
The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical fault.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels but unfortunately the car was destroyed.

