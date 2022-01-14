Rudding Park supports hospitality industry with new chef development programme

The programme, which is open to graduates, school leavers, entry-level commis chefs or anyone looking for a career change will develop core and advanced culinary skills to support the individuals with enhanced career opportunities.

Kate Robey, Head of Learning and Development at Rudding Park, said: “In order for us to thrive as a hospitality business and continue to provide our guests with exceptional experiences, it is crucial we invest in the talent of tomorrow – today.

"Matthew Wilkinson, our Executive Chef and I approached Consultant Chef Steph Moon, who has a wealth of experience in tutoring in a number of colleges and is a familiar face on the Yorkshire cookery scene.

Steph Moon and Matthew Wilkinson collect ingredients from the Rudding Park Kitchen Garden

"Steph was delighted to collaborate with us and together we’ve devised a comprehensive programme covering a range of disciplines.

"We are extremely excited to launch the programme and nurture budding chefs so they can fulfil their passions, goals and dreams.”

The programme will see students work across all aspects of food production and delivery at Rudding Park, spending three months in each kitchen.

Disciplines covered include; menu inspiration, planning and costing, butchery and supplier visits, seasonality with a focus on the Rudding Park kitchen garden, wastage, food safety and hygiene.

In addition, students will have the opportunity to work with Steph at some very exciting external event throughout the year.