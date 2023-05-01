From Saturday 6 through to Monday 8 May, Little Bird Made will be hosting a number of markets in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby in partnership with North Yorkshire Council.

Harrogate will see a full weekend of activities and events in the Valley Gardens with families and friends invited to gather in the park to enjoy a live stream of the ceremony on a big screen, family-friendly entertainment, fairground rides, circus workshops and Little Birds artisan market.

A stage hosted by Your Harrogate will have a fun line-up of entertainment to keep the young and old entertained throughout the weekend.

Little Bird Made are gearing up for a busy weekend of markets across the Harrogate district to celebrate the King's Coronation

In Knaresborough, Little Bird will be setting up in their usual position within the iconic castle grounds.

The town will also have a king-sized screen to show the Coronation events live in the grounds of Knaresborough House.

Visitors will be able to come along to the market and Knaresborough House and bring their picnics to enjoy in either location – hopefully in the sunshine.

As if two markets weren’t enough in the one-day, Little Bird will be going for the treble and also have a market in Wetherby on the Saturday in partnership with Welcome to Wetherby around the Town Hall.

There will be family fun day, which will include a large screen to watch the events, Little Bird market, entertainment for all ages and live music.

A spokesperson for Little Bird Made said: “All Little Bird markets over the three days will be packed full of bunting and decorations to celebrate the weekend.

"Not forgetting the amazing products that are lovingly made by the stall holders, many of which will have unique items to commemorate the iconic events.

"There will also be lots of food and drink stalls and street food vendors to keep you fed and watered as you enjoy all the fun activities in each location.

"If you are looking for some tea and cakes to enjoy an afternoon tea in the park or some locally distilled alcohol to take home and enjoy in your garden, there will be lots of options to chose from.”

The markets will take place in the following locations:

Saturday 6 May (10am till 4pm) – Castle Yard, Knaresborough

Saturday 6 May (9am till 4pm) – Market Place Wetherby

Saturday 6 May (10am till 6pm) – Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Sunday 7 May (10am till 4pm) – Valley Gardens, Harrogate

Monday 8 May (10am till 4.30pm) – Valley Gardens, Harrogate