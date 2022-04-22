Harrogate Pop Up Shop to continue welcoming small businesses throughout the summer season

The pop up shop was launched eight months ago by retail property consultants Barker Proudlove and since the launch, it has successfully brought a number of small businesses to Harrogate, by offering them a prime retail unit at an affordable weekly price.

The Summer line-up includes local businesses DeOro Store, Pure Pet Food, Martha and Bea, Headlock Vintage, Past Time Antiques, Chameleon Creative Arts, True To You Boutique and A Bit of Lovely, all of who will bring their goods to Harrogate’s customers and visitors.

Jessica Swain, from Barker Proudlove, who helped to set up the pop up shop, said: “It is fantastic to see the pop up shop so heavily in demand.

The Harrogate Pop Up Shop located on Cambridge Street will be welcoming a number of small businesses to the high street this summer

"Harrogate has such a diverse mix of businesses already and we hope those businesses popping up with us will see a space for them to be part of this community permanently after their pop up ends.”

DeOro Store will launch the summer line up, and will be featured in the space for one week at the beginning of May.

In store will be a range of affordable, on trend and comfortable clothing available for purchase.

The pop up shop will then welcome furry friends to the space as Pure Pet Food takes on the space.

The team will be in store from the May 9, advising on their natural pet food subscription that they have to offer.

Returning host Martha and Bea will return to the space from May 16 and July 4 and will once again transform the space into a boutique of handmade clothing and accessories.

Jane, who owns Martha and Bea, has successfully hosted pop ups in Harrogate since Christmas last year and seen great success with new customers finding her handmade products.

Headlock Vintage will be hosting the space in the months of May and August, selling a range of vintage and preloved clothing.

This sustainable pop up is a great way for customers of all ages to find something unique to treat themselves to, whilst also looking after the planet.

Past Time Antiques will be hosting an antiques pop up for two weeks from June 13 and will feature a fantastic range of antique furniture, jewellery and homeware.

Chameleon Creative will be popping up on Cambridge Street from the July 11 and Fiona, the creative behind the brand, will be selling her artwork as well as offering a range of art workshops for visitors to get involved with.

Returning host True To You Boutique will be back from the August 15 selling their fantastic range of ladies clothing and accessories.

After a successful pop up earlier this year, the team are excited to see how the True To You Boutique team will transform the pop up shop once more.

A Bit Of Lovely will be the final summer host in the pop up shop, taking the space from the August 29.

The small business will be offering a range of ladies clothing and accessories.

To find out more about the Harrogate Pop Up Shop, head to their Instagram page @harrogatepopup to see all the latest news and updates.