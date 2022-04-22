Harrogate bus operator Transdev helps to raise thousands of pounds for Ukraine appeal

On Sunday, March 20, Transdev pledged to donate 10p to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal for each ticket sold on-board hundreds of its buses.

And today, the bus operator is thanking its customers for their support as it confirms the fundraising day has raised £3,374.69 for the DEC appeal.

Alex Hornby, Transdev CEO, said: “Like everyone, we have all been saddened by the appalling events in Ukraine and the dreadful impact this has had on people who have had to flee the country.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transdev’s Yorkshire-based Coastliner bus drivers Shaun (left) and Bari with a cheque for £3,374.69 for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal

“All of us at Transdev at our locations right across Yorkshire and the North West felt compelled to show our support and we hope the donation from our fares will go some way in giving the right kind of help to those who need it.

“We are proud to employ a number of Ukrainian families as part of our own team here in the North and give our full support to international Transdev colleagues aiding the humanitarian effort elsewhere in Europe.”

Harrogate Spring Flower Show gets underway at the Great Yorkshire Showground

As well as the 10p donation from Transdev for every ticket it sold on the day, the bus firm also collected generous donations on its buses from its customers.

Each of its buses now wears a Ukrainian flag shaped in a heart, as a visible and public show of support and to help raise awareness of the need to keep on supporting those helping people on the ground in Ukraine.

The bus operator is also providing free travel for Ukrainian refugees heading for destinations it serves, simply by showing a Ukrainian passport and an airline boarding pass valid within the last 48 hours.

The DEC’s Ukraine Appeal has already raised over £260 million in donations and sponsorship, while the UK Government has committed £400 million in urgent economic and humanitarian support.