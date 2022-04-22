Wetherby Cinema set to undergo months of refurbishment works

The popular 107-year-old cinema is set to undergo extensive refurbishment work and will temporarily close from May 12, and will reopen in October 2022.

The refurbishment plans include updating projection and sound equipment, improving the facilities to make them accessible for all, adding a second screen to offer a wider and more diverse range of films and content, and improving their customer's overall experience.

John Hewitt, of Wetherby Film Theatre Limited, said: "Our aim will be to provide a greatly enhanced experience with a far wider range of films and event cinema with two screens.

The historic Wetherby Cinema is set to undergo months of refurbishment works

"This as well as better physical facilities for everyone and a sustainable route forward.

"We intend to ensure that the Cinema remains an important community venue for Wetherby and nearby communities and we also hope to greatly improve the experience, audience reach and diversity.

“Prior to the refurbishment, we are delighted to be screening the highly anticipated Downton Abbey: A New Era, showing from April 29, with our final film screening at 7.30pm on May 12.

“We want to thank all of our fantastic customers for your ongoing support.”

Wetherby Cinema, officially known as the Wetherby Film Theatre and formerly the Rodney Bingo Hall, Rodney Cinema and the Raby Picture House, is located on Caxton Road and originally opened in April 1915.

The cinema is currently showing a range of films for people of all ages including Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and The Outfit.

The facility also offers the chance to see some of the best independent films that rarely make it outside of the big cities, including small British films, occasional foreign language films, documentaries and contemporary indie films.