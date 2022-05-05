Harrogate Grammar School students shine at annual Celebration of Achievement evening

Held at the spectacular Royal Hall, it was a truly special night recognising the wide-ranging skills and talents of Harrogate Grammar School students, as well as their more personal journeys.

The prize-giving ceremony was hosted by Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School and he spoke of his pride in staging the event and in the resilience of both students and school staff during the pandemic.

The way the school community came together during such a challenging period was a huge touch point, captured in an uplifting video montage.

Harrogate Grammar School’s Celebration of Achievement recently took place to formally honour students’ successes from 2020 and 2021

Guests included CEO of the Red Kite Learning Trust and former Harrogate Grammar School Headteacher, Richard Sheriff, and former student turned Olympian Axel Brown.

Axel is part of Trinidad and Tobago’s bobsleigh team that competed in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

His sporting stepping stones included rugby, basketball, American football before he found bobsleigh almost accidentally. Axel spoke of navigating different pathways to success, seizing new opportunities as they arose.

He challenged the audience to take chances and to “be the next person standing up here”, a position he would never have dreamed possible.

Former Harrogate Grammar School student turned Olympian Axel Brown was in attendance at the awards evening

The senior choir opened the night with a spine-tingling version of ‘Never Enough’ and the audience were also treated to comic scenes from the school production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a rousing performance of ‘Stick it to the Man’ from the School of Rock cast and band.

The night concluded with memorable speeches from Head Students, Elena Blair and Ollie Black.

Elena spoke passionately about channelling her energies into performing when she was restless and lacked confidence and she credited the music and drama faculties for their support.

The evening concluded with memorable speeches from Head Students, Elena Blair and Ollie Black

She also cited the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme as an unexpected highlight and stating that “Harrogate Grammar School opened my mind".

Ollie gave an honest and moving account of his years struggling with his sexuality and how the school community played a huge part in his journey to self-acceptance.

Now a diversity representative, he hopes his story would inspire students to “step out of your comfort zone” and to know they can “live a life without shame”.

Ollie also thanked his teachers for their resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic and instilling that same resilience in students.

Some of the winners from the Harrogate Grammar School’s Celebration of Achievement evening

Neil Renton, Headteacher at the school, said: “It’s always wonderful to celebrate our students in this way and honour their dedication and skills.

"Having missed two years due to Covid, the ceremony felt extra special, not only as the pinnacle of our awards system, but also because it’s a true privilege to share young people’s successes.