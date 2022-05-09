Three men charged following drugs operation in Harrogate

Four men were arrested on Thursday (May 5) during an operation carried out by North Yorkshire Police's Organised Crime Unit into a gang suspected of bringing cocaine and cannabis into Harrogate and the surrounding area.

Warrants were carried out across the area on Thursday afternoon when the men were arrested and officers seized suspected cocaine, bulking agent, cannabis, cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

The arrested men included one aged 22, from London, one aged 34 from Portsmouth, and two aged 37 and 40 from Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police have charged three men following an operation targeting suspected cocaine dealers in Harrogate

Three of the four men have been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The 22-year-old was also charged with assault by beating of a police officer and the 37-year-old was also charged with two counts of assault by beating of a police officer.

The fourth man who was arrested, aged 40, has been released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Detective Inspector Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “The latest action follows six months of painstaking information gathering behind the scenes.

“This work is not always visible but I can assure local people that we continue to work hard to disrupt organised crime and relentlessly pursue those believed to be involved.

“If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, or you believe someone is being exploited, please don’t hesitate to make a report to us in confidence, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"Every piece of information, no matter how small, helps to inform a bigger picture.”

Anyone with any information with regards to drug-related crimes are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.