RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate warns of possible closure due to heavy snow warnings
RHS Garden Harlow Carr has warned visitors that it may be forced to close due to heavy snowfall that is forecast for later this week.
The attraction has taken action after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow across the Harrogate district on Thursday and Friday.
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, it says: “Snow is forecast for Thursday, please keep an eye on our social channels for updates on a possible garden closure.”
The yellow weather warning for snow covers most of the country and is in place from 3am on Thursday 9 March until 6pm on Friday 10 March.
In excess of 20cm of snow could accumulate over high ground in Scotland and more than 5cm is likely to accumulate even to lower levels in the North East.
