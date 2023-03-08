North Yorkshire firefighters from seven stations tackle blaze at disused hotel in Harrogate

Firefighters were called to the fire at the former Kimberley Hotel at 11.34pm on Tuesday evening.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton all attended along with an Ariel Ladder Platform after reports were received that smoke had been seen coming from the disused hotel.

Firefighters tackled a fire at the disused Kimberley Hotel in Harrogate late last night (Credit: Dawn Salter)

Crews used 20 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.

The blaze caused 100 per cent fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and 5 per cent fire damage and 50 per cent smoke damage to the main building.

