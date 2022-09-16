RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate closed on Monday for Queen's funeral

RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate will be closed on Monday for the Queen's funeral

In a statement released today, RHS Gardens said: “As a mark of respect to our Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the five RHS Gardens will be closed on Monday, September 19 to allow staff to pay tribute on the day of her funeral.

"The Garden Centres, Shops and Cafés will also be closed.

“Anyone who had booked to visit the Gardens on this day will be contacted and offered a full refund or the opportunity to rebook for another date.”

Harrogate charity fireworks display set to return to the Stray this November

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RHS Gardens will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.