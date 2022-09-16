RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate closed on Monday for Queen's funeral
RHS Gardens has announced that all of their gardens across the country will be closed on Monday, including Harlow Carr in Harrogate.
In a statement released today, RHS Gardens said: “As a mark of respect to our Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the five RHS Gardens will be closed on Monday, September 19 to allow staff to pay tribute on the day of her funeral.
"The Garden Centres, Shops and Cafés will also be closed.
“Anyone who had booked to visit the Gardens on this day will be contacted and offered a full refund or the opportunity to rebook for another date.”
The RHS Gardens will reopen as normal on Tuesday, September 20.
Books of condolence are open at all Gardens and both visitors and staff are invited to leave a message.