Harrogate charity fireworks display set to return to the Stray this November

In addition to the fantastic fireworks finale visitors can expect to see fire performers as well as a range of local groups providing entertainment on the stage.

The district Scouts will be back selling food from local suppliers to help raise funds for their local troops alongside a range of commercial vendors.

The organisers have also announced that they have decided to extend the event by including fairground rides and opening the event earlier in the day.

The much-loved Harrogate charity fireworks display is set to return to the Stray this November

Craig Stephenson, Harrogate RoundTable Chair, said: “It’s great to see new ideas and innovation in this community event and I know that there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to put together a fantastic programme which we look forward to announcing in the forthcoming weeks.”

Harrogate RoundTable is a voluntary, charitable organisation that raises much needed funds for local good causes through events such as the Harrogate Beer Festival and Stray Fireworks. Generating over half a million pounds in the last 15 years.

Last year, the organisation celebrated their 50th anniversary of organising the free-to-attend charity fundraising event which has remained largely unchanged since its inception.

After considering several environmental and health and safety issues, and listening carefully to feedback from last year’s attendees, Harrogate RoundTable has decided to try a different approach this year by not having a bonfire.

It is hoped that the resource saved through not holding a bonfire will result in a larger donation for a local charity at the end of the event.Andy Rickard, who is responsible for planning this year’s event, added: “I know some people will miss the bonfire, and we certainly haven’t ruled out having a bonfire in future years, but we thought it was time to try something different.

"I’m incredibly excited about this year’s event and can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The event will open from 4pm on Saturday, November 5, culminating in a firework display at around 7.30pm.