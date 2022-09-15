School Exclusions: The nine secondary schools in the Harrogate district suspending and expelling the most pupils

News you can trust since 1836
We reveal the nine secondary schools in the Harrogate district suspending and expelling the most pupils

Children in the Harrogate district were permanently excluded or suspended from school hundreds of times last year, Government figures reveal.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:36 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:43 am

Primary and secondary schools in North Yorkshire permanently excluded 23 children and suspended pupils 3,556 times.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.The number of expelled pupils fell by 22% from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13% across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal which schools had the highest exclusion rate in the Harrogate district – does your child’s school feature?

1. Outwood Academy Ripon

At Outwood Academy Ripon there were a total of 238 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were 2 permanent exclusions and 236 suspensions. These are rates of 0.3 exclusions and 32.9 suspensions per 100 children.

Photo: Tom McGourty

2. Harrogate High School

At Harrogate High School there were a total of 144 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was 1 permanent exclusion and 143 suspensions. These are rates of 0.2 exclusions and 21.5 suspensions per 100 children.

Photo: Adrian Murray

3. Rossett School

At Rossett School there were a total of 71 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was 1 permanent exclusion and 70 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 5.5 suspensions per 100 children.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. King James's School

At King James's School there were a total of 71 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was 1 permanent exclusion and 70 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 4.4 suspensions per 100 children.

Photo: Gerard Binks

