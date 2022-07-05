Record breaking numbers expected at next week's Great Yorkshire Show as Wednesday tickets sell out

The Showground is already at full capacity for the Wednesday, with high demand for the remaining days.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “We have capacity for 140,000 visitors across the four days and there are no ticket sales on the gate so anyone who wants to come and enjoy the Show needs to be buying their tickets as soon as possible.”

Sheep entries are at a record high this year of 3,045 – the previous record was 2,597 in 2019.

The show will also host the Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset Sheep national show as well as the Valais Blacknose Sheep Society breed show for the first time.

Cattle numbers are high with entries still coming in as the show gears up to host two World Cattle Congresses.

Farmers will attend from Europe, Australia, the USA and Canada, as well as all parts of the United Kingdom, as they attend the Charolais World Congress and the Shorthorn Breed Society World Congress.

The Shorthorn Society celebrates its 200th anniversary and guest of honour will be the patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, HRH The Princess Royal, who will visit on the Tuesday (July 12).

Princess Anne has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and in 2018.

The introduction of new show jumping classes this year has led to another record-breaking number of entries at 407, more than 150 higher than the previous record in 2000 when records began.

For the first time ever, there will be Sheep Dog Trials taking place twice a day in the Main Ring with competitors from the four home nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland - taking part.

There will be Junior and Senior semi-finals taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, culminating in a Championship on the Friday.

The trials are being organised by the International Sheep Dog Society which holds national and international trials every year and a World Trial every three years.

Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones, from Halifax, will take to the Main Ring to sing every day, culminating in the National Anthem at the end of the show on Friday as a nod to the Queen’s Jubilee.

This will be accompanied by a wonderful montage of the Queen’s visits to the Showground over the years thanks to the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Television presenter Christine Talbot will host a chat show on the new GYS Stage where visitors can listen to big name farming celebrities and then meet them afterwards in a meet and greet zone.

This will include Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, popstar turned farmer JB Gill, TV host Matt Baker MBE, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet.

Two Chelsea Pensioners who are retired soldiers of the British Army and will be in full Scarlet Uniform, will meet Junior Soldiers at the Army Foundation College’s Operating Base on Wednesday, July 13.

They are visiting the Great Yorkshire Show for the first time and have travelled from the iconic Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

It's been a lifelong ambition for 82-year-old Barrie Davey and Peter Fullelove to come to the Great Yorkshire Show and they will be attending for the first time.

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid 19 regulations.

Tickets are selling fast for the show which runs over four days from Tuesday, July 12 till Friday, July 15.

Tickets won’t be available on the gate and will be day specific to manage numbers attending.

To see what is happening on which day, head to https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/whats-on/