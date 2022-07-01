Here are the 14 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

The 14 well-deserved winners of the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

The much-loved Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards returned last night and saw 14 worthy-winners crowned at a glittering awards ceremony.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 5:29 pm

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 17th year, aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

We take a look at the 14 well-deserved winners on the night...

Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman: Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festivals

Overall Business of the Year sponsored by Ignition: Picture News

Employer of the Year sponsored by LCF Law: Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects

Business Community Hero: Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers

Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben Poole of The Travel Journal

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year sponsored by VQ Solutions: Owen Baxter of The Harrogate Bus Company

Best Large Company sponsored by Berwins Solicitors: The Harrogate Bus Company

Best SME Company sponsored by Impression Recruitment: Picture News

Best Independent Business sponsored by Ison Harrison Solicitors: Cause UK

Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Ignition: EnviroVent

Tourism Award sponsored by Rudding Park: Destination Harrogate

Technology Development Award: Inhealthcare

Best Rural Business sponsored by The HRH Group: Dale Stores

Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business sponsored by Destination Harrogate: The HRH Group

1. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

The HRH Group, winners of the Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business award

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Dale Stores, winners of the Best Rural Business award

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Inhealthcare, winners of the Technology Development Award

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

Destination Harrogate, winners of the Tourism Award

Photo: Gerard Binks

