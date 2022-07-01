Here are the 14 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

By The Newsroom

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 17th year, aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

We take a look at the 14 well-deserved winners on the night...

Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman: Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festivals

Overall Business of the Year sponsored by Ignition: Picture News

Employer of the Year sponsored by LCF Law: Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects

Business Community Hero: Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers

Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben Poole of The Travel Journal

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year sponsored by VQ Solutions: Owen Baxter of The Harrogate Bus Company

Best Large Company sponsored by Berwins Solicitors: The Harrogate Bus Company

Best SME Company sponsored by Impression Recruitment: Picture News

Best Independent Business sponsored by Ison Harrison Solicitors: Cause UK

Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Ignition: EnviroVent

Tourism Award sponsored by Rudding Park: Destination Harrogate

Technology Development Award: Inhealthcare

Best Rural Business sponsored by The HRH Group: Dale Stores

Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business sponsored by Destination Harrogate: The HRH Group

The HRH Group, winners of the Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business award

Dale Stores, winners of the Best Rural Business award

Inhealthcare, winners of the Technology Development Award

Destination Harrogate, winners of the Tourism Award