Here are the 14 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards 2022

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 17th year, aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.
We take a look at the 14 well-deserved winners on the night...
Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman: Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festivals
Overall Business of the Year sponsored by Ignition: Picture News
Employer of the Year sponsored by LCF Law: Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects
Business Community Hero: Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers
Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben Poole of The Travel Journal
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year sponsored by VQ Solutions: Owen Baxter of The Harrogate Bus Company
Best Large Company sponsored by Berwins Solicitors: The Harrogate Bus Company
Best SME Company sponsored by Impression Recruitment: Picture News
Best Independent Business sponsored by Ison Harrison Solicitors: Cause UK
Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Ignition: EnviroVent
Tourism Award sponsored by Rudding Park: Destination Harrogate
Technology Development Award: Inhealthcare
Best Rural Business sponsored by The HRH Group: Dale Stores
Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business sponsored by Destination Harrogate: The HRH Group