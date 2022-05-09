Northern Shooting Show in Harrogate welcomed record number of visitors last weekend

The popular event showcased shooting-related activities such as shotguns, airsoft, archery, bushcraft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles.

Plus there was a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking, as well as a new Hunt and Hall Ladies’ Lounge.

Located both inside and outside, there were also hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world offering everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.

Over 21,000 vistors headed to the Northern Shooting Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate last weekend

Now under new management, the two-day event has been running since 2016 but this was the first year Stable Events oversaw its organisation.

Exhibitors reported a successful show, in particular George Juer, Director of gun maker Charles Lancaster.

He said: “We have enjoyed two exceptional days at the Northern Shooting Show.

"By far the most successful show of the year for us commercially with not just sales but renewed interest in the brand.

"We will be booking immediately for next year.”

Nick Radclyffe, from Foxdenton Spirits and Liqueurs, added: “Without question, this has been our best show in the last five years.

"Sales have far exceeded any other show and the organisers were rightly selective about who they let in, which meant there was a broad variety of traders.”

James Gower, Northern Shooting Show Director, said: “This event has a very loyal following from both visitors and exhibitors.

"The atmosphere was buoyant and buzzing all weekend with traders reporting amazing footfall and sales.

"It was wonderful to see so many families from across the United Kingdom enjoying themselves and having-a-go at all the different attractions on offer.

"We will build on this year’s success to expand the offering for visitors with even more features and exhibitors to showcase British shooting sports and the countryside."

Next year, the Northern Shooting Show will be held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May 2023.