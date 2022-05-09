Harrogate pupils treated to an inspiring visit from Winter Olympian

Axel Brown attended Brackenfield School between 1995 and 2003 and returned recently to talk to current pupils about his thrilling career.

His biggest achievement so far has been competing in the two-man bobsleigh event in Beijing earlier this year, representing Trinidad and Tobago, the country of his mother’s birth.

Axel wowed the children with his bobsleigh in all its shiny glory, giving them the chance to sit in it and ask him all sorts of questions about his sporting career and rise to Olympic fame.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Brackenfield School recently enjoyed an inspiring visit from Winter Olympian Axel Brown who competed in the two-man bobsleigh at the most recent Beijing Olympic Games

When he competed in Beijing, the school took time out of the day to watch on the big screen and cheer him on.

Axel had seen a video of the children watching him and said: "Seeing the kids cheering me on and chanting my name still gives me goosebumps.

"Seeing that was genuinely one of the most fulfilling moments of the whole experience. It's those moments that make it all worth it."

Pupils at Brackenfield School recently enjoyed an inspiring visit from Winter Olympian Axel Brown who competed in the two-man bobsleigh at the most recent Beijing Olympic Games

Joe Masterson, Headteacher at Brackenfield School, said the very special visitor had been a cause for excitement throughout the school.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome Axel back to Brackenfield and to hear first-hand of his inspiring path to success.

"Representing Trindad and Tobago on the international stage is a huge accolade not only for Axel, but for us too – we couldn’t be more proud of the heights Axel has reached so far and we’re certain there is more to come from our super-fast and super-agile ex-pupil.

"Thank you for sharing your stories and experiences with us Axel, it really was a special day for our children.”

Axel was born and raised in Harrogate, but only found the sport of bobsleigh in 2014.

Prior to bobsleigh Axel had played American football for Division 1 NCAA team the Colorado State Rams.

Having tried his hand at numerous different sports including winning a national silver and bronze medal in Taekwondo, as well as competing for the u18 national American football team, it took some time to find his calling.

Axel added: “I have always preferred sports with short fast efforts like sprinting, which is why I played American football in place of rugby.