News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show this weekend

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show gets underway today (April 20) and here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 3 min read

There is still time to get your tickets for the much-loved Harrogate Spring Flower Show which returns this weekend, with plenty on offer for everyone.

It is the first major event in the national gardening calendar, welcoming the new growing season with a fantastic celebration of the very best in horticulture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From spectacular plant nursery displays and stunning floral features, to talks and demonstrations plus great garden shopping, the show makes the perfect day out for gardeners.

The popular Harrogate Spring Flower Show returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekendThe popular Harrogate Spring Flower Show returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend
The popular Harrogate Spring Flower Show returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground this weekend
Most Popular

With so much to see and do, the Harrogate Spring Flower Show has everything you need to plan, plant and enjoy the perfect outdoor space.

Here is everything you need to know if you are heading there this weekend…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When is the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will take place from Thursday 20 till Sunday 23 April

The gates open at 9.30am and close at 5pm on each day of the event

Where is the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ

Where can I park?

Parking is available on-site at the Great Yorkshire Showground

The car parks open at 8am each morning of the show

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Designated Blue Badge parking is located close to the main entrance and is allocated on a first-come first-served basis

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 11 and April 14

How do I get to the Harrogate Spring Flower Show by road/bus/train?

For information, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/plan-your-visit/getting-here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?

You can book your tickets online by visiting https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/tickets

You can also buy tickets on the gate at the show

How much are tickets?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adults - £25

Children (under 15 years old) – Free (when accompanied by a paying adult)

Is there food and drink available at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?

Whether you fancy a refreshing cup of tea or coffee or something to eat, there's something for all appetites and tastes at the show

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can enjoy flavours of the world at their 'grab and go' Food Courts or take a moment to relax in one of the Cafes located within the main event halls

There are also picnic and seating areas where you can enjoy your food

Can I bring my dog to the Harrogate Spring Flower Show?

Unfortunately they are only able to welcome registered assistance dogs to the show

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Can I hire a wheelchair or mobility scooter for the show?

Wheelchair and scooter hire is available to pre-book by contacting Event Mobility at www.eventmobility.org.uk or by calling 01386 725 391

Will the show go ahead if it is bad weather?

Most of the event is staged in halls and marquee pavilions, meaning that the show will go ahead whatever the weather

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Is there anywhere that I can store plants and large items that I have bought at the show whilst I continue to look around?

A Plant & Product Crèche facility, supported by gardening charity Perennial, is available to provide safe storage of your purchases whilst you continue to enjoy the show

For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/

House prices in Harrogate: These are the 12 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

Related topics:Great Yorkshire ShowgroundHarrogateParking