Heading to the Ripon City Bonfire this evening? Here is everything you need to know

If you are heading to the event tonight, here is everything that you need to know…

When is the Ripon City Bonfire?

Tonight – Friday, November 4

The Ripon City Bonfire organised by the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels will take place this evening at Ripon Racecourse

Where is the Ripon City Bonfire taking place?

Ripon Racecourse, Boroughbridge Road, Ripon, HG4 1UG

What time does the Ripon City Bonfire start?

The gates will open at 5.30pm

The bonfire will be lit at 7.00pm and the fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm

How much are tickets?

Adults – £6

Children (under 16) – £3

Children (under 3) – free

Children under 14 years must be accompanied by an adult

Is there parking available?

Yes, parking will be available at Ripon Racecourse

Can I bring sparklers to the event?

You will not be allowed to bring in your own fireworks but you can bring your own sparklers

For more information, visit https://www.riponcitybonfire.org/