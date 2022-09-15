News you can trust since 1836
Geoff Gardener, Chairman of the Northern Committee of the National Dahlia Society, takes a break with his pipe

PICTURE SPECIAL: Preparations underway at Newby Hall for this weekends Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show returns to Newby Hall this weekend and preparations are well underway for the much-loved event.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:38 pm

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show will feature favourites such as the plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks and demonstrations across three stages.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “Last year we held the Autumn Show at Newby Hall for the first time and we were delighted that it was such a huge success.

"This autumn, with so many fantastic exhibitors and an enticing programme of events lined up, we are incredibly excited to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back for what promises to be a bigger, brighter and even better autumn show.

"It’s a fantastic day out for young and old alike and we hope it will encourage a new generation of young gardeners.”

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will take place from Friday, September 16 till Sunday, September 18.

The show is open from 9.30am till 5.00pm Friday to Sunday.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2022

Phil Gomersall carries a basket of vegetables as preparations get underway for this year's Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Photo: Simon Hulme

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2022

Preparations are underway for this year's Harrogate Autumn Flower Show which returns to Newby Hall from 16-18 September

Photo: Simon Hulme

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2022

Kate Foley from Clitheroe pictured with her display at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Photo: Simon Hulme

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2022

A book of condolence will be available at the show for visitors to share their thoughts and a minute's silence will be held on each of the three days of the event

Photo: Simon Hulme

