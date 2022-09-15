PICTURE SPECIAL: Preparations underway at Newby Hall for this weekends Harrogate Autumn Flower Show

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show will feature favourites such as the plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks and demonstrations across three stages.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “Last year we held the Autumn Show at Newby Hall for the first time and we were delighted that it was such a huge success.

"This autumn, with so many fantastic exhibitors and an enticing programme of events lined up, we are incredibly excited to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back for what promises to be a bigger, brighter and even better autumn show.

"It’s a fantastic day out for young and old alike and we hope it will encourage a new generation of young gardeners.”

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show will take place from Friday, September 16 till Sunday, September 18.

The show is open from 9.30am till 5.00pm Friday to Sunday.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.flowershow.org.uk/

