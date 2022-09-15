Here are ten of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

News you can trust since 1836
We reveal ten of the best places for fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to our readers

When it comes to fish and chip shops across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:51 am

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places in the Harrogate district where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.

To help you out, here are the ten best places to eat fish and chips, according to you...

1. Bradley's Fish and Chips

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY

Photo: Google Maps

2. Harrogate Fisheries

Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ

Photo: Google Maps

3. Oliver's

Located at 34 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA

Photo: Google Maps

4. Coronation Fisheries

Located at 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY

Photo: Google Maps

Harrogate
