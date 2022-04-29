Harrogate businesses join forces to help inspire women to take up cycling

From Friday, 6 to Sunday, May 8, The Personal Cyclist, who offers one to one and small group cycling confidence coaching and bespoke guided cycling tours in Harrogate and North Yorkshire for all abilities, is inviting women to sign up to the event.

The Personal Cyclist was founded by accredited British Cycling coach Kate Auld.

Research by Sport England’s Active Lives Survey (May 2020-May 2021), revealed that 8.3 million adults cycle regularly in England, with only 13% of these being women.

A number of Harrogate businesses are joining forces to help inspire women to take up cycling

The weekend is being supported by the Electric Bike Shop who will provide a fleet of test bikes and pre-bookable safety checks for all pre-booked appointments during the weekend, plus a chance to win a free bike tracker worth £150.

Whilst the physical and mental benefits of exercising outdoors are undisputed, Kate said: “Some of cycling’s special magic lies in its sociability, sustainability and the almost childlike joy it brings out in people.

"Not forgetting fabulous coffee and cake stops. But it can sometimes feel intimidating to get going.

“Together with Hustle &Co and Sweaty Betty, we want to empower everyone with the confidence and skills to cycle safely.

"Whether it’s for fitness, commuting or errands around town, we’re building healthy habits around busy lives, without judgement or jargon.”

Nici Routledge, from Hustle & Co, added: “I loved the idea of cycling around Harrogate but admit I was a bit scared.

"What should I wear? What about punctures? Where are the best routes? I needed some hand-holding to help me out- starting with the right bike for my budget.

"My son gave me a Personal Cyclist gift voucher for Christmas and now I can’t wait to ride with him this summer."

Pre-bookable individual appointments are available from Friday, 6 to Sunday, May 8 and last around 40 minutes, and a bike not essential.

To book, contact Kate at [email protected] or via Instagram or Facebook at @thepersonalcyclist.