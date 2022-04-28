CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the important work carried out by Disability Action Yorkshire in Harrogate

Disability Action Yorkshire is a charity providing vital services that create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing.

Established in 1937, the organisation has been delivering quality services for 85 years and is committed to the development of new services where there is a need, and where it believes it has the ability and resources to meet that need.

In addition to its Hornbeam Park headquarters and training centre in Harrogate, Disability Action Yorkshire also has a residential care home on Claro Road and a holiday home in Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disability Action Yorkshire provides vital services and support that can help to create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing

Just last month, and described as one of the most exciting chapters in its long history, Disability Action Yorkshire was given planning permission to create a supported housing scheme on its Claro Road site.

In a partnership with South Yorkshire-based Highstone Housing Association, the existing premises will give way to 36 apartments, which will allow disabled people the freedom to live independently.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive, said: “Our aim is to provide a range of high-quality services which support disabled people, and this is something that we have been proudly doing since 1937.

“And now, 85 years later, we are about to move into a new and exciting phase with the development of Claro Road, a scheme that will give disabled people even greater independence.”

Disability Action Yorkshire provides vital services and support that can help to create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing

At its Hornbeam Park training centre, the Disability Action Yorkshire team works with a number of disabled learners, mostly young adults, to help them gain basic skills to assist them in gaining access to work opportunities.

And when the country locked down in March 2020, the team moved this service online, which in turn meant that it could offer this provision to disabled people around the country.

Jackie added: “I’m incredibly proud to be the charity’s Chief Executive and just last week, someone described our work as ‘life changing’, a wonderful compliment and one that sums up all of our aims and aspirations.

Disability Action Yorkshire, led by Jackie Snape, provides vital services and support that can help to create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing

“I’m supported in my role by an incredible team of employees and trustees, people who care passionately about their roles and are doing the very best for our customers, be it those living at our Claro Road residential home, our Hornbeam Park learners, or those living and working in the local community.

“The way that society views and treats disabled people has come a very long way since 1937, however, we recognise that there is still more work to be done to ensure that disabled people are not discriminated against, and are given the same opportunities and experiences as those who are not disabled.”

Volunteers play a key role at Disability Action Yorkshire and they are always on the lookout for anyone who can give them a helping hand, whether that’s assisting with activities, life skills or customer service.

John Orgles is a volunteer at Disability Action Yorkshire and he recommends anybody who is thinking of volunteering to get involved and apply.

He said: “I’d say the best things about volunteering for me are the social interaction - with both the learners and the other volunteers and staff - and assisting the learners to achieve their aims.

“This provides me with a sense of ‘yes I have helped someone today’.”

To find out what opportunities are available and to apply, visit https://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/get-involved/jobs/ or call Emmi on 01423 855 410.

Disability Action Yorkshire relies on the support of the general public to help assist them in developing new and existing services and funding ongoing projects.

Whether it’s a one time donation, or a monthly donation, they are extremely grateful to everyone who is helping to create opportunities for disabled people across the region.

The simplest way to donate is by heading to https://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/ and filling out their donation form.

For more information about Disability Action Yorkshire, visit https://www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk/