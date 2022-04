Its another long weekend this weekend with May bank holiday just around the corner, which means supermarkets across Harrogate will operate different opening hours.

Stores including Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Aldi, Marks and Spencer and The Coop have all shared their new times for Monday, May 2.

Here is when supermarkets in Harrogate will be open this bank holiday Monday...

*Hours may differ

1. ASDA Monday, May 2 - 6am till 8pm

2. Waitrose Monday, May 2 - 8am till 6pm

3. Morrisons Monday, May 2 - 7am till 8pm

4. Sainsbury's Monday, May 2 - 7am till 8pm