Great Yorkshire Show 2022: A jam-packed week ahead at the biggest show in Harrogate

Almost 140,000 people are expected to attend the show which celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of brand new features for this year.

Charles Mills, Great Yorkshire Show Director, said: “We are counting down to a truly exciting four-day show which will have terrific competition with some of the best animals in the country as well as plenty of entertainment for families.

“Every year we try to make sure that the show continues to grow and attract visitors and stay relevant, and we think that this year will be the biggest and best yet.”

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, is looking forward to welcoming visitors next week

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be a special guest on the opening day where she has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and 2018.

As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and of the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom, The Princess Royal will head to the Showground to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Shorthorn Breed where over 200 Shorthorns cattle will be paraded.

Mr Mills added: “It’s always great to have any member of the royal family in attendance and we have been very blessed over the year’s, so we are honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will be visiting the show and I shall be very proud to accompany her throughout the day.

“This will be a very special year for the Shorthorn breed and a what better way to mark the anniversary than with a visit from their patron and a wonderful Royal visitor.”

A number of other highlights include the brand new GYS stage which will host a number of farming celebrities, the sheepdog trails, music from Lizzie Jones and some of the best food and drink that Yorkshire has to offer.

Mr Mills added: “I am really looking forward to seeing everybody come out to the show because without people coming and looking at what we do, there wouldn’t be this incredible event.

“It is very important to me personally as I am just an ordinary guy who just enjoys meeting everybody.

“Having royalty and celebrities in attendance is fantastic and is the icing on the cake but I like to see everybody happy and enjoying the day, especially after the last couple of years with the pandemic.

“We have limited our numbers again this year because we have learnt that if it is not too crowded, the Showground is a much better place and people can enjoy the experience so much more.

“We have a capacity for 140,000 visitors across the four days and there are no ticket sales on the gate so anyone who wants to come and enjoy the show will need to buy their tickets as soon as possible.”

Are there still tickets available?

Tickets are selling fast for the show which runs over four days from Tuesday 12 to Friday, July 15 and MUST be booked in advance only.

Tickets for Tuesday 12, Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July are now sold out, with just limited tickets available for the remaining days.

Adults - £29

Children (5-18 years old) - £13

Under 5’s - Free

Family Ticket (2 adults & up to 3 children - aged 5 and over) - £75

Grandstand tickets are also available to buy each day in the main ring for just £5 per person.

Tickets won’t be available on the gate and will be day-specific to manage numbers attending.

Due to ticket numbers being capped each day, tickets are only available to purchase online or by calling the ticket line on 01423 541222.

To buy tickets, head to https://www.yasshop.co.uk/