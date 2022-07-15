Animals take centre stage on penultimate day of the Great Yorkshire Show

There were also some special visitors from the Sheffield-based Roshni Asian Women’s Resource Centre, who saw the goats being judged, and an appearance on the new GYS stage by TV host Matt Baker MBE who was interviewed by host Christine Talbot, as well as chatting to sheep exhibitors and watching horse shoeing classes.

Competition was fierce in the show rings, with cattle, sheep, pigs and horses all challenging for the titles of Supreme Champion.

The Supreme Beef Championship was won by a British Blonde cow, Brownhill Netta, with calf, Newland Tanza, owned by Thor Atkinson of Ulverston.

James Wilson, riding Heather Larson’s Imagine de Muze was crowned Cock O' The North

Reserve went to British Limousin cow, Whinfell Park Marilyn, with calf Whinfell Park Tiger Lily, owned by AW Jenkinson Farms.

The Main Ring saw the culmination on the horse showing classes, with the Supreme In-Hand Championship going to Mrs J Adams’ Riding Pony mare, Megland Moonglow, shown by Alan Charlesworth, with the Reserve going to Mrs J Day’s three-year-old Hunter gelding, Full Cry.

In the sheep rings, both MV and non-MV sheep competed for their own Supreme titles, before going head-to-head in the Overall Supreme Championship, won by a

British Charollais owned by Charles Sercombe of Melton Mowbray, with a Clun Forest owned by Anna Pennell of Catterick taking reserve.

Matt Baker took to the GYS Stage for a chat with host Christine Talbot

The Supreme Pig Championship was won by Stuart Roberts, from Bedale, with Raisinhall First Turn 2, a Hampshire, born last July.

On wining the title, Mr Roberts said: "It's amazing to win.

"This is it - the big one - the best you can get.

The Supreme Pig Championship was won by Stuart Roberts with his Hampshire Boar

"We didn't expect anything at all as I have been showing for 30 plus years, and never come close."

Reserve went to Giles Eustice from Cornwall with British Lop Bezurrel General.

The sheepdog trials, new to the show this year, were held in the Main Ring, with competitors from all four home nations - England, Scotland Wales and Ireland - taking part before the Cock O’ The North thrilled the spectators with its usual nail-biting finish.