Here are nine pictures of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visiting Harrogate for the Great Yorkshire Show

The Princess Royal has visited the show a number of times, most recently in 2014 and in 2018.

As Patron of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society and the Shorthorn Society of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, The Princess Royal was in attendance to celebrate the Bicentenary Celebration.

The Princess Royal also visited the Food Hall, Cheese and Dairy Show and a number of farming charities.

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “It was a real honour to welcome The Princess Royal to the Great Yorkshire Show again this year."

Here are nine pictures of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visiting the showground on Tuesday...

