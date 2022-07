The first day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal pay a visit, Countryfile presenter Adam Henson take to the stage, sheep dog trials for the very first time, Masterchef Champion Eddie Scott cook up a storm, show jumping, live music and much more.

Here are nine of the best pictures from the first day...

Lizzie Jones takes to the Main Ring to sing a song dedicated to the late BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration

Crowds of up to 35,000 headed to the showground for the first day

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal arrives at the show

The horses line up on the first day of the show