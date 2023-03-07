View this "meticulously modernised" Victorian home for sale in south Harrogate

This Victorian town house in fashionable south Harrogate has modern, high spec features and furnishing in addition to its classic elements ranging from sash windows to high ceilings and period decorative detail.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, York House is a sizeable home on a tree-lined road close to The Stray parkland, with a south-facing, landscaped, courtyard garden.

Solid oak flooring lines the reception hall, and the hand-built living kitchen with integrated appliances, granite worktops and a recessed Aga.

A bay-fronted drawing room with open fire has detailed period decor that includes a ceiling cornice and a picture rail, and it's in rooms such as this that you can imagine a time when men would walk in with top hats, and women swished by in long skirts with bustles.

From the kitchen is a flow-through dining area that has double doors back to the main hallway.

There's a useful ground floor utility room and w.c., and access to the cellars which are split in to a family room, two further versatile rooms and one for storage with a door leading outside.

The principal bedroom, with a bay window, on the first floor, has a luxurious dressing room and an en-suite with Travertine marble finish.

A guest bedroom also has an en suite bathroom and there's a separate walk-in shower, then a box room at this level.

Above are three further bedrooms and a bathroom off the second floor landing.

Entry to the property is through gates between stone pillars, with a driveway and parking space for numerous vehicles.

Charming flagged courtyard gardens are behind the house, with a pedestrian gate, and a lawn stretches to the front.

​York House, Queen's Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £1,495,000, with Myrings estate agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400​.

