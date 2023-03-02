Look inside this impressive updated village home, for sale north of Harrogate

This detached family home has been made pristine by its current owners, who have completed a full refurbishment.

Its location, on the northern fringes of Harrogate, is within the village of Killinghall – an area that the agents report to be of growing popularity as a residential area.

With four to five bedrooms, this very stylish property has everything for the family, from its breakfast kitchen to seating areas in the landscaped rear garden, to its contemporary house bathroom with free standing bath tub, and spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and one bedroom currently used as a fully furnished dressing room.

Another great thing about this home, that was built in 2017, is its efficiency: it has a solar electricity supply, full double glazing and gas-fired central heating, and some years left on its 10-year NHBC guarantee,

There’s a double driveway and single garage with the house, and a family room (or snug or bedroom) converted from half of a previous double garage.

Landscaped gardens are to the front and rear, the latter being private, with choice of seating areas.

The ground floor also has an entrance hall, sitting room with bay window, a dining room with doors to the garden, and a utility and w.c..Upstairs, the master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en suite, while two further bedrooms share a Jack and Jill en suite and have wardrobe storage. The fourth bedroom is a dressing room.

29, Moorlands Fold, Killinghall, Harrogate, is priced £650,000, and is for sale with Verity Frearson estate agents, tel. 01423 562531.

1 . Moorlands Fold, Killinghall, Harrogate A sitting room with panelled wall design and walk-in bay window. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

2 . Moorlands Fold, Killinghall, Harrogate The well equipped breakfast kitchen Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

3 . Moorlands Fold, Killinghall, Harrogate The dining room has doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales

4 . Moorlands Fold, Killinghall, Harrogate Patio seating areas with gazebo cover within the enclosed rear garden. Photo: Verity Frearson Photo Sales