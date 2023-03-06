News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 6.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 4:56pm

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Studley Road, Harrogate

This seven bedroom and seven bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £685,000

2. Hawes Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and four bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £500,000

3. Chaucer Green, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom end terrace house is for sale with Hunters for £275,000

4. Baines House, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £130,000

