This unusual £1.5m three-storey home with gardens is for sale near Harrogate

With greenery all around, and an idyllic duck pond by its side, this sizeable property is a haven within a village setting south of Harrogate.

The unusual detached home has undergone significant re-working and renovation, and offers spacious and flexible accommodation for the family, with a potential annexe.

Set over three storeys, its features include a striking oak and glazed staircase, and it has a 17'7" lounge that looks out over the duck pond and has doors out to a choice of raised terraces.

The large dining kitchen, too, leads out through bi-fold doors to a terrace that has garden views, and is perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining.

Four bedrooms are on the ground and first floors, with a main bedroom made bright by windows to three sides, and with a modern en suite shower room. There's also a stylish family shower room.

At garden level is further accommodation with an outer door, which could be made in to an independent annexe if desired, for family members, guests, or as a unit to generate income.

This area includes an entrance hall, a breakfast kitchen with a separate utility room, an extensive dining hall, a spacious sitting room, a garden room with access to a rear patio, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

A cobblestone driveway to the property provides parking for several vehicles and leads to a large garage.

Private grounds have a number of seating and eating areas in green and pleasant surroundings.

Terraces are ideal for entertaining and there is a formal lawned garden, a rockery patio and pathways to a woodland-type garden.

This property in Mill Lane, Pannal, Harrogate, is priced at £1,500,000 with Beadnall and Copley estate agents.

Call 01423 503500 for more information.

