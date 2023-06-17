News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties across the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week, from June 12.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom townhouse is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £225,000

1. Sherwood Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom townhouse is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £225,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £270,000

2. Skipton Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £270,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £475,000

3. Malham Drive, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Hunters for £475,000 Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £550,000

4. Masham Close, Harrogate

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £550,000 Photo: Zoopla

