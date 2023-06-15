See this home's stunning indoor to outdoor living style - perfect for the summer

A single level home with stunning indoor to outdoor living facilities is for sale, with exceptional views of surrounding countryside.

The three to four bedroom detached property has been carefully updated and extended over time, to provide modern and stylish accommodation.

Its showpiece dining and living kitchen is designed for easy inside to outside living, and to make the most of the views from the property over miles of greenery.

The high-spec, bespoke fitted kitchen has fitted units, integrated appliances and granite work surfaces, with a separate utility room that has a door into the garage.

There's a main bedroom suite with patio doors to a raised sun terrace, and a luxurious, tiled en suite bathroom that has picture window views, a free standing bathtub and walk-in shower enclosure. The final touch is made with 'his and hers' walk-in wardrobes.

Two further double bedrooms have modern en suites, while a fourth is interchangeable as bedroom to home office, with fitted furniture.

The central hallway has a w.c. off, and a bright, formal sitting room has sliding doors out to the private rear garden.

A south-west facing terrace and entertaining area heads the lawned garden that looks out over Almscliffe Crag.​

​To the front of the property is ​a smart lawn and plenty of driveway parking, plus an integral garage. ​

​This home in Walton Park, Pannal, is for sale at £950,000, with Myrings estate agents, Harrogate​.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

