Take a look at unique lifestyle property near Harrogate - on the market at £2.25m

Spruisty Hall Farm has been a much-loved family home and working farm, and is now being sold as a unique opportunity to families or developers, with the option of continuing its successful business, 'The Cud Life'.

The attractive farmhouse has scope for improvements, or could equally be extended into Cowslip Cottage as per the original layout, with doors still in place to facilitate this.

Its entrance hall with return staircase and feature arched window leads to rooms including the lounge, a large farmhouse kitchen with handmade units and central island, a snug or garden room, a utility room, and a separate w.c and shower room, plus the integral garage.

To the first floor is a main bedroom with en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe, then there are three further bedrooms and the house bathroom.

With the lawned gardens is a stone-built store and covered patio, currently used to house a hot tub. To the side is a further expanse of lawn.

Adjacent to the farmhouse and originally part of the main house, is Cowslip Cottage, with a hallway, sitting room, and dining kitchen. It has three bedrooms and a bathroom, with a lawned garden and patio.

Humble Bee Cottage is adjacent to Cowslip, and converted from traditional stone buildings.

With a lawned garden and patio, it comprises an open-plan living and dining kitchen, a bedroom and shower room, with two first floor bedrooms and a bathroom.

Buttercup Byre is a former dairy, recently converted as a potential granny annexe.

Its accommodation includes a living and dining kitchen with rear patio doors, a hallway with Velux rooflights, a main bedroom with en suite, and a second bedroom with access to a 'Jack and Jill' bathroom.

Across from the farmhouse is the successful 'Cooking Fantastic' business (available by separate negotiation).

This property could potentially be converted to residential use, or could become office space for the campsite.

The pristine campsite has views to Harrogate and beyond, and offers 22 pitches with electric hook up, shower and toilet block.

A grazing paddock adjacent to the campsite is around 1.33 acres. Further land may be available by separate negotiation.

A number of outbuildings have mainly been used for cattle and storage.

​Set on the River Nidd, the historic village of Killinghall has many services and amenities, with Harrogate in close proximity. Its transport links are also excellent, whether by road, rail or bus.

Spruisty Hall Farm, Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has an asking price of £2,250,000, with Hardcastle Rural Surveyors Ltd, Ripon, tel. 01765 658525

